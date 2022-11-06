Bollywood actors with six packs post 40

It’s pretty common for today’s generation actors to sport 6-pack abs very soon or even debut with them, but that wasn’t the case back in the 90s. Ironically, many top 90s Bollywood stars developed six packs much later, after or around turning 40.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is probably in the best shape he ever has been after doing Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year

Earlier, too, Shah Rukh Khan had developed six packs for Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om.

Aamir Khan in Ghajini

Aamir Khan gains and loses his abs as the role demand, like when he had lost them after Ghajini.

Aamir Khan in Dangal

Sometimes, Aamir Khan gains and loses them within a movie, like he did for Dangal.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has turned into a beast in his later years.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar always had a chiseled physique, but he seemed to have put on more muscle post 40.

Suniel Shetty

And while Suniel Shetty was always very muscular, the abs seemed to have come later in life.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol has gone from lean and fit to broad and muscular now.

Saif Ali Khan

Likewise, for Saif Ali Khan who’s packing a lot of muscle in his later years.

