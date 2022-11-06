It’s pretty common for today’s generation actors to sport 6-pack abs very soon or even debut with them, but that wasn’t the case back in the 90s. Ironically, many top 90s Bollywood stars developed six packs much later, after or around turning 40.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan is probably in the best shape he ever has been after doing Pathaan.Source: Bollywood
Earlier, too, Shah Rukh Khan had developed six packs for Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan gains and loses his abs as the role demand, like when he had lost them after Ghajini.Source: Bollywood
Sometimes, Aamir Khan gains and loses them within a movie, like he did for Dangal.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn has turned into a beast in his later years.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar always had a chiseled physique, but he seemed to have put on more muscle post 40.Source: Bollywood
And while Suniel Shetty was always very muscular, the abs seemed to have come later in life.Source: Bollywood
Bobby Deol has gone from lean and fit to broad and muscular now.Source: Bollywood
Likewise, for Saif Ali Khan who’s packing a lot of muscle in his later years.Source: Bollywood
