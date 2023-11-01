Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other stars who played siblings and lovers on screen

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Bollywood stars who played lovers and siblings on celluloid with equal finesse much to the delight of fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai had the most magical chemistry in Devdas, MohabbateinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans had also adored them as siblings in the Goa based film JoshSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra have played lovers in films like Gunday and Bajirao MastaniSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Whether it was Bajirao Mastani or Gunday, Priyanka and Ranveer scorched the screensSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As Kabir and Ayesha of Dil Dhadakne Do, they were equally endearingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He played her protective brother in Housefull, Deepika and he were couple in Om Shanti OmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and John Abraham had good chemistry in Desi BoyzSource: Bollywoodlife.com
They made for a stylish brother and sister duo in Race 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two played siblings in Golmaaal Again and were lovers in Mujhe Kuch Kehna HaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As siblings they created a riot in Rohit Shetty's Bol BachchanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The two were a much in love couple in Umesh Shukla's All Is WellSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Neelam have also played lovers as well as siblings on celluloidSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!