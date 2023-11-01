Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other stars who played siblings and lovers on screen

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Bollywood stars who played lovers and siblings on celluloid with equal finesse much to the delight of fans

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023