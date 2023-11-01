Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other stars who played siblings and lovers on screen

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Bollywood stars who played lovers and siblings on celluloid with equal finesse much to the delight of fans

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

SRK, Aishwarya Rai in Devdas

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai had the most magical chemistry in Devdas, Mohabbatein

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK, Ash as siblings

Fans had also adored them as siblings in the Goa based film Josh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra have played lovers in films like Gunday and Bajirao Mastani

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sizzling chemistry

Whether it was Bajirao Mastani or Gunday, Priyanka and Ranveer scorched the screens

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fab Job

As Kabir and Ayesha of Dil Dhadakne Do, they were equally endearing

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal

He played her protective brother in Housefull, Deepika and he were couple in Om Shanti Om

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham had good chemistry in Desi Boyz

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siblings in Race 2

They made for a stylish brother and sister duo in Race 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tusshar Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

The two played siblings in Golmaaal Again and were lovers in Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan, Asin

As siblings they created a riot in Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek and Asin as couple

The two were a much in love couple in Umesh Shukla's All Is Well

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan, Neelam

Salman Khan and Neelam have also played lovers as well as siblings on celluloid

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 12 on screen fashion moments

 

 Find Out More