Top 10 actors who did odd jobs before becoming a star

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Before becoming Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan sold tickets at a Mumbai theater.

Dev Anand worked as a clerk in the censor board’s office.

Boman Irani was a waiter and a room service attendant.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a watchman in Delhi.

Rajinikanth was a bus conductor in Bangalore.

Anil Kapoor revealed working as a spot boy before making big in films.

Akshay Kumar was a waiter before he became Khiladi of Bollywood.

Dilip Kumar was a canteen owner and dry fruit seller.

Arshad Warsi was a door-to-door salesman.

Pankaj Tripathi worked as a farmer.

