Top 10 actors who did odd jobs before becoming a star
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Before becoming Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan sold tickets at a Mumbai theater.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev Anand worked as a clerk in the censor board’s office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boman Irani was a waiter and a room service attendant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a watchman in Delhi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth was a bus conductor in Bangalore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor revealed working as a spot boy before making big in films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar was a waiter before he became Khiladi of Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Kumar was a canteen owner and dry fruit seller.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Warsi was a door-to-door salesman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi worked as a farmer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Television celebs who married at age of 40 and above
Find Out More