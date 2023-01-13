Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more stars' first salaries will shock you

There have been many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar who started from the scratch to make it big in the industry. Here's how much their first salary amount was; check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023
The fourth richest star in the world got his first salary of Rs 50. Reportedly, he had used the money to purchase a ticket to Agra and visit Taj Mahal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Khiladi got Rs 1500 as his first salary when he worked as a waiter in Bangkok.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was paid Rs 11,000 for his movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He took home Rs 1000 per month and tooka year to complete the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After being Miss Universe, she got Rs 5,000 as her first salary post doing her first assignment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The legendary late star used to teach students from whom he charged Rs 25, per student.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor worked as a child actor for which he got Rs 100 and he had reportedly spent the money to buy a toy car.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor used to assist Barry John in plays direction for which he used to get Rs 1200.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor received his first salary of Rs 750 for standing behind Rajendra Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For his Bollywood debut, the actor reportedly got only Rs 500.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor used to work in a shipping firm in Calcutta for which he used to get Rs 500.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
