Top 10 actors who played hero and villain in the same film

Here is the list of actors who played the dual role a hero and a villain in the same film

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Actors who faced off themselves in the same film

Several actors played villain against their heroic character in the same film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan - Fan

Shah Rukh Khan played a superstar and his fan in Manish Sharma’s film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar - Aflatoon

Akshay Kumar played a loafer and a criminal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya - 24

Suriya plays a triple role of son, father, and his evil twin brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth - Robot

Rajinikanth plays a scientist and makes his robot which turns evil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay - Azhagiya Tamiz Magan

Vijay played double role of both hero and a villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajesh Khanna - Sachaa Jhutha

Rajesh Khanna played a dual role of a musician and a thief in Sachaa Jhutha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shashi Kapoor - Haseena Maan Jayegi

Shashi Kapoor too played double role which is against his main character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajith - Vaali

Ajith played a dual hero as villain and hero in Vaali

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram - Iru Mugan

Vikram played the role of suspended RAW agent and wanted criminal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan - Abhay

Kamal Haasan faces off himself in Abhay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 TV actresses who suffered marital crisis

 

 Find Out More