Top 10 celebs with successful side businesses
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Hrithik Roshan earns a whopping amount from his sports clothing brand HRX.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma’s clothing brand NUSH is valued at around Rs 65 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Being Human has estimated annual revenue of Rs 5 million.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty has ventured into several business and is a kingpin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is a successful business man running Red Chillies Entertainment and co-owning IPL team.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt’s brand Ed-a-mamma valuation is estimated at Rs 150 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna earns huge from her interior designing firm White Window.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn runs VFX company and production house Ajay Devgn Ffilm's.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif’s cosmetic brand Kay Beauty has a revenue of Rs 100 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham owns a production house JA Entertainment and a gym in Pune.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Adipurush Trailer: Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in a gorgeous white saree
Find Out More