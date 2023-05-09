Top 10 celebs with successful side businesses

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Hrithik Roshan earns a whopping amount from his sports clothing brand HRX.

Anushka Sharma’s clothing brand NUSH is valued at around Rs 65 crore.

Salman Khan’s Being Human has estimated annual revenue of Rs 5 million.

Suniel Shetty has ventured into several business and is a kingpin.

Shah Rukh Khan is a successful business man running Red Chillies Entertainment and co-owning IPL team.

Alia Bhatt’s brand Ed-a-mamma valuation is estimated at Rs 150 crore.

Twinkle Khanna earns huge from her interior designing firm White Window.

Ajay Devgn runs VFX company and production house Ajay Devgn Ffilm's.

Katrina Kaif’s cosmetic brand Kay Beauty has a revenue of Rs 100 crore.

John Abraham owns a production house JA Entertainment and a gym in Pune.

