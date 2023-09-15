Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dance at Jawan success bash, prove they are the best onscreen couple

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shake a leg at Jawan press meet

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have time and again proved to be the best onscreen pair.

Deepika Padukone in Jawan

Deepika Padukone played an impactful cameo of Aishwarya Rathore in Jawan.

Jawan success press conference

The film is roaring high every day and at the success press conference, Deepika was present alongside SRK and Jawan team.

SRK and DP celebrating Jawan

Celebrating the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen shaking a leg together.

SRK and DP grooved to Chaleya

Both danced to Jawan’s popular song Chaleya at the press meet today in Mumbai.

Their chemistry

SRK and DP have worked together in several movies and fans love their electrifying chemistry.

