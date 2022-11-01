Here's looking at the best pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan that are filled with love.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been setting couple goals since ages.Source: Bollywood
Both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are quite photogenic.Source: Bollywood
Even after years, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan are madly in love with each other.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan seem to be obsessed with selfies.Source: Bollywood
SRK wished Gauri Khan on Valentine's Day with this special picture.Source: Bollywood
The way Gauri Khan looks at Shah Rukh Khan is the kind of love everyone wants in life.Source: Bollywood
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have always stayed in style.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have always stood by each other in thick and thin.Source: Bollywood
They indeed are the power couple and they'll always be.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!