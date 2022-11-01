Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's most romantic pictures ever

Here's looking at the best pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan that are filled with love.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

A perfect moment

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been setting couple goals since ages.

If looks could kill

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are quite photogenic.

Happy together

Even after years, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan are madly in love with each other.

Selfie lovers

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan seem to be obsessed with selfies.

Valentine Day special

SRK wished Gauri Khan on Valentine's Day with this special picture.

That endearing look

The way Gauri Khan looks at Shah Rukh Khan is the kind of love everyone wants in life.

Kala Chashma types

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have always stayed in style.

All eyes on you

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have always stood by each other in thick and thin.

The Power Couple

They indeed are the power couple and they'll always be.

Thanks For Reading!

