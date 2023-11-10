Shah Rukh Khan and other Indian actors who returned fees after their films tanked at the box office
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
When a film fails to attract audiences to theaters, it not only shatters the hopes of those involved but also leads to financial losses for producers and distributors.
In response to such failures, lead stars of these films have reportedly taken responsibility by offering to return their fees as a form of compensation for the incurred losses.
Shah Rukh Khan has several times returned his fees to distributors and producers.
Lately, he refunded 50% of distributors' cost to Dilwale producers, 30% to Harry Met Sejal individual distributors, and Rs 12 crore to NH Studios.
Salman Khan refunded Rs 32 crore after Tubelight failed.
Aamir Khan refunded some sum from his fees after Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office.
Rajinikanth refunded Rs 10 crore to compensate the loss of Lingaa.
Vijay Deverakonda returned Rs 6 crore from his fees to the producers after his film Liger failed at the box office.
Mahesh Babu returned a part of his remuneration when his film Aagadu failed.
Karan Johar had to return a certain amount after Kalank suffered at the box office.
