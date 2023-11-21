Shah Rukh Khan and other stars who rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
The first big hit film that Sanjal Leela Bhansali directed was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which came out in 1999.
In the key parts were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn whose performances were widely appreciated by the audience.
In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the main characters are in a love triangle. Although Ajay Devgan portrayed Aishwarya Rai's husband in the film, he was previously thought of as an action hero.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali was hesitant to give him the role because of this main reason as he was fearful about his acceptance towards the viewers.
Media reports suggest that Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan were considered by the film's makers for the role of Vanraj.
Since these actors were well-known for their romantic roles in motion pictures, they all turned down this blockbuster movie.
Ajay Devgn was then approached by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with this role, which he joyfully accepted.
This is one of the few movies where every actor is portrayed brilliantly and to the same degree on screen.
