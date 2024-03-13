Shah Rukh Khan and other Top 7 Bollywood actors who once decided to quit acting because of THIS reason
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Bollywood celebrities have occasionally chosen to pause or nearly halt their performing careers throughout this journey for a variety of reasons.
The Bollywood King once chose to give up acting because he felt his appearance was unattractive.
Katrina Kaif nearly made the decision to give up after seeing Namastey London. She believed that the film was so awful that it would ruin her career.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Aamir made the decision to give up acting. He believed he should be spending time with his family right now because it was too much for him.
Following his premiere in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Hrithik became well-known. However, the actor had previously given up on Bollywood due to a knee ailment.
Abhishek Bachchan had already decided to leave the Bollywood industry. He talked about his early feelings of disappointment with his job.
"At some point, I realized that I was overworked and stressed," stated Nargis Fakhri. “My friends and family were missed." That’s why she took a small break.
Shilpa began her professional life as a model before entering the Bollywood industry. The performer opened up about how, despite making fantastic movies, she still felt unloved.
