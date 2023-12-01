Shah Rukh Khan and other Top 9 most popular stars audience loved to watch on Netflix in 2023

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023

King Khan again maintained his reputation by being on number one as fans loved his film Jawan.

Alia Bhatt made some International fans by debuting in Hearts of Stone.

Next in line is Deepika Padukone who was seen in Jawan for a short screen time but didn’t fail to mesmerize her fans with her performance.

Wamiqa Gabbi made it to the list, thanks to her well appreciated performance in Khufia.

Another actor from the film Jawan takes this position. The lead actress Nayanthara was applauded for her bold acting.

Tamannah Bhatia attracted some attention when her film Lust Stories released on Netflix.

Kareena’s character in Jaane Jaan gave a freshness to her looks and acting choices which made people like her even more.

OMG 2 saw a good response from the viewers as they praised Akshay Kumar’s look and on screen presence.

Vijay Sethupathi has no limits when it comes to delivering good performances. He was liked by movie watchers for his role in Jawan.

