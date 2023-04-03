Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra and more Top 10 onscreen jodis we want back but may never see together

Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai to Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor - Top stars who may not work together ever.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Given Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's past, the Jab We Met couple may not share screen space ever again.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Now that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have allegedly broken up, one wonders if they will do a film together or not.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's alleged bitter breakup ruled headlines at one point in time and they have never been seen together again in a film.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have never shared screen space together again after Don.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's rumoured affair and breakup were much talked about. It remains to be seen if they will sign a film together again or not.

Katrina Kaif and John Abraham

There were reports suggesting that John Abraham got Katrina Kaif replaced in a film. Though they worked together in New York, they haven't worked together since then.

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's alleged affair rumours left many shocked. It has been a since they have been paired up in a film.

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji

Abhishek-Rani were also rumoured to be a couple. They have worked in films like Yuva, Bunty Aur Bubli and more. But will they work together again? Fans are hoping.

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's feud made a lot of noise and the chances of two stars doing a film together are bleak.

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham were reportedly in a long-term relationship but they parted ways. Fans would love to see them together in a film but will it happen?

