Bollywood actors and their handsome sons

Bollywood actors are proud fathers to their sons. From Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Jackie Shroff; and more Bollywood actors who are blessed with handsome sons.
Junior Bobby Deol has got the physical attributes just like his father. There are striking similarities between the two.
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has been blessed with super looks just like his father.
Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff is ruling the hearts of the millennials with his perfectly toned body. Tiger has been blessed with sexiness from his father.
Like father, like son! Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has all grown up and looks like his daddy.
Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan is surely a heart-throb and shares an uncanny resemblance with daddy.
Sunny Deol is a father to son Karan Deol and the father-son duo gave major goals to others.
Aamir Khan has an elder son Junaid and both father-son duo are enough to take anyone's breath away.
