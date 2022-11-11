Bollywood actors and their handsome sons

Bollywood actors are proud fathers to their sons. From Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Jackie Shroff; and more Bollywood actors who are blessed with handsome sons.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol

Junior Bobby Deol has got the physical attributes just like his father. There are striking similarities between the two.

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Aarav

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has been blessed with super looks just like his father.

Source: Bollywood

Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff is ruling the hearts of the millennials with his perfectly toned body. Tiger has been blessed with sexiness from his father.

Source: Bollywood

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Like father, like son! Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has all grown up and looks like his daddy.

Source: Bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan is surely a heart-throb and shares an uncanny resemblance with daddy.

Source: Bollywood

Karan Deol and Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is a father to son Karan Deol and the father-son duo gave major goals to others.

Source: Bollywood

Aamir Khan and Junaid

Aamir Khan has an elder son Junaid and both father-son duo are enough to take anyone’s breath away.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma's drastic transformation

 Find Out More