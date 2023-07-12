Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Prabhas as...; AI reimagines Indian actors as Avengers
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
An Instagram user shared AI images of Indian actors as Avengers.
Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man is unbeatable.
Ranveer Singh looks hot as Thor.
Aamir Khan matches the looks of Ronin.
Fighter star Hrithik Roshan as Captain America.
Kartik Aaryan fits in the character of Spider-Man.
Prabhas can ace the role of Hulk seeing his strength in Baahubali.
Shahid Kapoor’s AI version of Ant-Man.
What are your thoughts about the AI images of these actors as Marvel heroes?
