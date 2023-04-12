AI reimagines Bollywood heroes as iconic Hollywood characters
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
How about Ajay Devgn as Maximus Decimus Meridus from Gladiator?
He was originally played by Russell Crowe.
Shah Rukh Khan looks smashing as John Rambo, don't you think?
Sylvester Stallone is best known for his role in Rambo.
Kunal Kemmu as Joker? We bet you didn't see this coming.
Heath Ledger will be an eternal legend for making Joker so legendary.
Vir Das looks adorable as Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit, no?
Martin Freeman played the affable Bilbo in the trilogy.
Akshay Kumar looks so similar to the OG Indiana Jones from the films, no?
Harrison Ford played the role of Indiana Jones in the popular film series.
Anupam Kher as Yoda, could you beat that?
Yoda has been voiced by Frank Oz in Star Wars movies.
