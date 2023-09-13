Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and more: Top 10 celebs who blurred the lines between Bollywood and South in recent times

South vs Bollywood, no more thanks to Shah Rukh Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and others stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
In the post COVID era, as many Hindi films failed at the BO, debate over Bollywood vs South gained prominence. But in recent times, we have seen many crossovers blurring the lines between two industries.
King Khan collaborated with one of the biggest directors of the South film industry, Atlee for the movie Jawan and their combo has worked like magic. The movie also released in Tamil and Telugu languages.
Before Jawan, we saw Jackie Shroff in Rajinikanth's Jailer. He played a strong role in the film and was loved by all.
Sanjay Dutt turned out to be a menacing villain in Yash starrer KGF 2. He was loved across the nation for his kickass performance.
The actress forayed into South Film industry with RRR that starred Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film is among the highest grossers ever.
Though in a cameo, Ajay Devgn was the chosen one to play a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli's film.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked in many South Indian films in the past but her recent collaboration with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan series the glorious one.
South's superstar recent collaborated with Salman Khan and shared the screen space with him in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ram Charan too made an appearances in a song.
Deepika Padukone's Kannada film Aishwarya was said to be her debut film. But now she has got the biggest film in South Indian film industry with Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas.
Amitabh Bachchan has also signed up for the project starring Prabhas.
Kiara Advani who worked with Ram Charan in Game Changer will also be seen in RC 15.
Janhvi Kapoor is also debuting in South Film industry with Jr NTR's next film.
