Shah Rukh Khan’s family’s educational background

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan comes from an educated family. The actor is very particular about his children’s education.

Shah Rukh Khan did his BA from Hansraj College. He joined Jamia Millia Islamia for Mass Communication but left to pursue acting.

Shah Rukh also attended the National School of Drama during his early years in Bollywood.

His grandfather Iftikhar Ahmed was the chief engineer of Karnataka State.

SRK’s grandfather built the Mangalore port.

His grandfather took education in London.

Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammad was the youngest freedom fighter.

He was jailed too when he was about 16-19 while fighting against British for the freedom.

Shah Rukh Khan’s father was a lawyer.

His mother was a magistrate and a social worker.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sister has done an MA in Psychology.

