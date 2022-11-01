Shah Rukh Khan heroines

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the 'King of Romance' and with good reason. Even after romancing a bevy of beauties on screen, there's still a host of leading ladies who'd give an arm and a leg to be paired opposite SRK, even if it isn't as his love interest…

Russel D'Silva

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is all over these days. We feel she could still romance SRK.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is juggling multiple industries. We're sure she could juggle a role with SRK.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha, too, is balancing her crossover act, and we feel she could balance a role with SRK.

Shraddha Kapoor

Perhaps not romantically, but we'd love to see SRK-Shraddha in a 'Dear Zindagi' kind of equation.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan-Shah Rukh Khan have also sent feelers of working together, but it's never happened.

Keerthy Suresh

An actress par excellence for an actor par excellence.

Anushka Shetty

How about the Baahubali lady herself opposite the Baadshah of Bollywood?

Trisha Krishnan

It's been ages since Trisha has done a Bollywood movie? How about she returns with Shah Rukh?

Rakul Preet Singh

If Rakul Preet has romanced Ajay Devgn in a mature love story, then why not Shah Rukh Khan?

