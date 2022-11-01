Shah Rukh Khan movies National Award

Shah Rukh Khan is regarded by many as one of the greatest actors to ever step foot in Indian cinema. He's a perfect amalgamation super-stardom and supreme talent. Yet, he has bizarrely never won the National Award.

Russel D'Silva

Swades

The closest Shah Rukh Khan got to the National Award, but was robbed of it.

Chak De India

Another role SRK should've got the award for, especially after bagging it at all other ceremonies.

Darr

Early on his career, SRK should've really got the National Award for this.

Baazigar

If not for Darr, then Shah Rukh should've got it for this in the same year.

Anjaam

Another negative role when King Khan knocked it out of the park, but was overlooked.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

If an out-an-out commercial movie should've got an actor a National Award, then it was this one.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

A heartfelt, tragic tale where the Baadshah of Bollywood was again robbed of his National Award.

Yes Boss

SRK's most underrated work that almost every show, forget the National Award, overlooked.

Dear Zindagi

A performance where Shah Rukh Khan deserved the National Award for supporting actor.

