Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule Top 10 Bollywood male actors of 2024 list

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Once again, SRK tops the list of being the most popular hunk of the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan won hearts of his fans because of his brilliant performance in the film Fighter, and the hot body for sure!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan was also the talk of the town, be it because of his films or his presence in the Ambani wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor became quite popular, not only because of Animal, but also his baby girl Raha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay is ready to come back with a blockbuster film and fans can't wait for him to return on screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor grabbed some attention due to the success of his film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal's performance in and as Sam Bahadur was widely applauded by the people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan was in news because of his daughter's wedding and his recent production, Laapataa Ladies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan got a lot of female attention on social media and was appreciated for his cordial behaviour with the paps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh has to be in this list, since everyone loved his character from Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 South Indian films with brilliant endings

 

 Find Out More