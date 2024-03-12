Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule Top 10 Bollywood male actors of 2024 list
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Once again, SRK tops the list of being the most popular hunk of the industry.
Hrithik Roshan won hearts of his fans because of his brilliant performance in the film Fighter, and the hot body for sure!
Salman Khan was also the talk of the town, be it because of his films or his presence in the Ambani wedding.
Ranbir Kapoor became quite popular, not only because of Animal, but also his baby girl Raha.
Akshay is ready to come back with a blockbuster film and fans can't wait for him to return on screen.
Shahid Kapoor grabbed some attention due to the success of his film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
Vicky Kaushal's performance in and as Sam Bahadur was widely applauded by the people.
Aamir Khan was in news because of his daughter's wedding and his recent production, Laapataa Ladies
Kartik Aaryan got a lot of female attention on social media and was appreciated for his cordial behaviour with the paps.
Ranveer Singh has to be in this list, since everyone loved his character from Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
