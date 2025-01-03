Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more; 7 actors who don’t have any release in 2025
Pooja Darade
| Jan 03, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2023 film Dunki. The actor has no releases in 2025. He will be next seen in King in 2026.
Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in 2023. Her next release in Mardaani 3 in 2026.
After Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has not officially signed any more. Stree 3 releases in 2027.
Ranbir Kapoor has no releases in 2025. The actor's Ramayana and Love & War will hit theatres in 2026.
Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again. She has no releases in 2025 and is on a maternity break.
After 2024 film Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif has not signed any movie. So she will not have any release in 2025.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was in 2022 - Ponniyin Selvan II. The actress has not signed any new movie.
