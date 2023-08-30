Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more B-town stars who have never received a National award

Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and others won the National Awards recently. Here's a list of Bollywood stars who have never received a National Award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is on everyone's mind now as fans are eagerly waiting for Jawan. Bollywood's King Khan has never won a National award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood's diva Deepika Padukone has also not won a National award yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan is known as the perfectionist of Bollywood but he too has never won a National award. He was awarded the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan but not a national award for acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji has also not won a National award yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher has impressed us with his acting but never won a National award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is the heartthrob of the national but has not bagged a national award yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshaye Khanna has not won any national award yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan also did not get any national award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have all loved Kajol in Bollywood films but the lady has not won a National Award yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya has never won any National award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boman Irani has proved his acting skills many times with his diverse roles but has never won a national award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performances have also been quite impressive but he too has not won a National Award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The energetic and charming Ranveer Singh also has not won any National award yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
