Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who were not the first choices for ICONIC Bollywood movies

Let's have a look at popular Bollywood celebs who were NOT the first choices for some really memorable movies and roles.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Deepika Padukone – Tamasha  

Deepika was not the first choice for Tara. Imtiaz Ali wanted Anushka Sharma to play the lead. 

Amitabh Bachchan – Zanjeer 

As reports, makers wanted Raaj Kumar to play the angry young man but he turned it down. 

Aamir Khan – 3 Idiots 

Rajkumar Hirani wanted to cast Shah Rukh as Rancho, can you imagine? 

Vidya Balan – The Dirty Picture 

The makers were keen on Kangana Ranaut but the actress was busy with Tanu Weds Manu.

Shahid Kapoor – Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali wanted to cast Bobby Deol as Aditya Kashyap. 

Ayushmann Khurrana – Article 15

Anubhav Sinha wanted Ranbir Kapoor to play the titular role of a cop.  

Ayushmann Khurrana – Andhadhun  

Sriram Raghavan had approached Varun Dhawan for the role first. 

Arjun Kapoor – 2 States 

Saif Ali Khan was approached for the movie first. Imran Khan was also approached. 

Dhanush – Raanjhanaa 

Shahid Kapoor was the first choice of Aanand L Rai for this Sonam Kapoor starrer.  

Vicky Kaushal – Sardar Udham 

Irrfan was the first choice to play the lead role in Sardar Udham.  

Shah Rukh Khan – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 

Not SRK, Saif Ali Khan was approached as Aishwarya's ex-husband by Karan Johar.  

Deepika Padukone – Ram Leela 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan as Leela. Just imagine! 

