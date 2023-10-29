Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who were not the first choices for ICONIC Bollywood movies

Let's have a look at popular Bollywood celebs who were NOT the first choices for some really memorable movies and roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Deepika was not the first choice for Tara. Imtiaz Ali wanted Anushka Sharma to play the lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reports, makers wanted Raaj Kumar to play the angry young man but he turned it down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkumar Hirani wanted to cast Shah Rukh as Rancho, can you imagine?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers were keen on Kangana Ranaut but the actress was busy with Tanu Weds Manu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imtiaz Ali wanted to cast Bobby Deol as Aditya Kashyap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anubhav Sinha wanted Ranbir Kapoor to play the titular role of a cop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sriram Raghavan had approached Varun Dhawan for the role first.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was approached for the movie first. Imran Khan was also approached.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor was the first choice of Aanand L Rai for this Sonam Kapoor starrer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Irrfan was the first choice to play the lead role in Sardar Udham.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not SRK, Saif Ali Khan was approached as Aishwarya's ex-husband by Karan Johar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast Kareena Kapoor Khan as Leela. Just imagine!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
