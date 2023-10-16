Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and other Top 10 Bollywood stars who wore most expensive outfits in movies

Take a look at the most expensive costumes worn by actors in Hindi movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s robotic suit in Ra.One was worth Rs 4.5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth wore a robotic suit that cost Rs 3 crore in the Tamil film Ethiran aka Robot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone’s lehenga in the Ghoomer song weighed 30kgs and cost Rs 30 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut donned ten different latex suits in the movie Krrish 3, each crafted from material imported from Paris, incurring a total cost of around Rs 1 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Each outfit of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film Jodha Akbar cost Rs 2 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The golden turban worn by Akshay Kumar for Singh is Bling movie's poster cost an impressive Rs 65 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan, in his role as Akbar, sported a costume with an exclusive price tag of around Rs 12 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the film Veer, Salman Khan played a warrior and wore six outfits each cost Rs 20 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit’s outfit in the song Mardala from the 2000 film Devdas was worth Rs 15 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black dress in Kambakkth Ishq cost Rs 8 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!