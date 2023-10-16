Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and other Top 10 Bollywood stars who wore most expensive outfits in movies

Take a look at the most expensive costumes worn by actors in Hindi movies.

Oct 16, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s robotic suit in Ra.One was worth Rs 4.5 crore.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth wore a robotic suit that cost Rs 3 crore in the Tamil film Ethiran aka Robot.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s lehenga in the Ghoomer song weighed 30kgs and cost Rs 30 lakh.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut donned ten different latex suits in the movie Krrish 3, each crafted from material imported from Paris, incurring a total cost of around Rs 1 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Each outfit of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film Jodha Akbar cost Rs 2 lakh.

Akshay Kumar

The golden turban worn by Akshay Kumar for Singh is Bling movie's poster cost an impressive Rs 65 lakh.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, in his role as Akbar, sported a costume with an exclusive price tag of around Rs 12 lakhs.

Salman Khan

In the film Veer, Salman Khan played a warrior and wore six outfits each cost Rs 20 lakh.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit’s outfit in the song Mardala from the 2000 film Devdas was worth Rs 15 lakh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black dress in Kambakkth Ishq cost Rs 8 lakh.

