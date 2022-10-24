Not everybody is looking to enter Hollywood and even among those who do, did so on their own terms. Check out when Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood stars said no to Hollywood…Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan turned down Anil Kapoor's role in Slumdog Millionaire.
Before XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone turned down a role in Fast & Furious 7.
Hrithik was offered both Pink Panther 2 and Fast & Furious 7, but was busy with his Hindi films.
Before Pink Panthe 2, Aishwarya Rai declined Troy as she wasn't fine with the intimate scenes.
Ronit Roy was offered Zero Dark Thirty, but didn't do it as he was busy with Student of the Year.
Irrfan Khan left a huge mark in Hollywood, but couldn't do Interstellar on account of date issues.
Akshay Kumar turned down a movie with The Rock as he felt he didn't fit into Hollywood.
Priyanka has residence now in Hollywood, but earlier declined Immortals due to date issues.
Naseeruddin reportedly refused Dumbledore's role in Harry Potter as he didn't want to audition.
