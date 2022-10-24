Bollywood actors who rejected Hollywood movies

Not everybody is looking to enter Hollywood and even among those who do, did so on their own terms. Check out when Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood stars said no to Hollywood…

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan turned down Anil Kapoor’s role in Slumdog Millionaire.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Before XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone turned down a role in Fast & Furious 7.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik was offered both Pink Panther 2 and Fast & Furious 7, but was busy with his Hindi films.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Before Pink Panthe 2, Aishwarya Rai declined Troy as she wasn’t fine with the intimate scenes.

Source: Bollywood

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy was offered Zero Dark Thirty, but didn’t do it as he was busy with Student of the Year.

Source: Bollywood

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan left a huge mark in Hollywood, but couldn’t do Interstellar on account of date issues.

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar turned down a movie with The Rock as he felt he didn’t fit into Hollywood.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka has residence now in Hollywood, but earlier declined Immortals due to date issues.

Source: Bollywood

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin reportedly refused Dumbledore’s role in Harry Potter as he didn’t want to audition.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora's most revealing dresses

 Find Out More