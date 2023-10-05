Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 Bollywood stars who got criticized for overacting in films

These Top 10 Bollywood actors were slammed by the audiences for their OTT acting in films.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir let down his fans with his acting skills in Besharam.

Katrina Kaif

Barring her iconic item song Sheila Ki Jawani, Katrina Kaif was panned for her acting skills in Tees Maar Khan.

Hrithik Roshan

Kareena’s co-star in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hu, Hrithik too was slammed for his performance in the film.

Ameesha Patel

The Gadar 2 star’s performance in Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage was criticized by the critics and audiences alike.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh’s performance in Duplicate left his fans disappointed.

Deepika Padukone

The Pathaan actor’s performance in Happy New Year gave social media many hilarious memes.

Akshay Kumar

The actor was criticized for his acting in the film Housefull 3 and 4.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor’s fans felt that she went overboard as Sanjana in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hu.

Ajay Devgn

The actor was slammed for his film Himmatwala.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara’s performance in Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1 left many disappointed.

