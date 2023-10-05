Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 Bollywood stars who got criticized for overacting in films

These Top 10 Bollywood actors were slammed by the audiences for their OTT acting in films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Ranbir let down his fans with his acting skills in Besharam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barring her iconic item song Sheila Ki Jawani, Katrina Kaif was panned for her acting skills in Tees Maar Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena’s co-star in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hu, Hrithik too was slammed for his performance in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Gadar 2 star’s performance in Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage was criticized by the critics and audiences alike.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh’s performance in Duplicate left his fans disappointed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pathaan actor’s performance in Happy New Year gave social media many hilarious memes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was criticized for his acting in the film Housefull 3 and 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor’s fans felt that she went overboard as Sanjana in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was slammed for his film Himmatwala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara’s performance in Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1 left many disappointed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!