Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor love to eat these Indian dishes

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

Deepkia Padukone loves eating south indian cuisine and hence, her favourite dish is rasam rice.

Ranbir Kapoor is a big foodie and enjoys eating chicken curry and rice.

The global star, Priyanka Chopra craves for poha, idli and dosa wherever she goes.

Fitness freak Hrithik Roshan can’t stop himself from eating the Indian snack samosa.

Aanya Pandey’s favourite cheat food is pizza and cheese naan.

Alia Bhatt’s go to food is ‘tadka curd’ with rice.

The viral green thai curry is loved by one of the fittest actors Akshay Kumar.

On being asked by a fan SRK once tweeted that he can eat dal-chawal and onions for the rest of his life.

