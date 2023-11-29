Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor love to eat these Indian dishes
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Deepkia Padukone loves eating south indian cuisine and hence, her favourite dish is rasam rice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is a big foodie and enjoys eating chicken curry and rice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The global star, Priyanka Chopra craves for poha, idli and dosa wherever she goes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fitness freak Hrithik Roshan can’t stop himself from eating the Indian snack samosa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aanya Pandey’s favourite cheat food is pizza and cheese naan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt’s go to food is ‘tadka curd’ with rice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The viral green thai curry is loved by one of the fittest actors Akshay Kumar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On being asked by a fan SRK once tweeted that he can eat dal-chawal and onions for the rest of his life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sam Bahadur director Meghna Gulzar, The Archies' Zoya Akhtar and other women filmmakers taking Indian cinema by storm
Find Out More