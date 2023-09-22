Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan BEHIND Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on highest second week grossers list; check here

Here's a list of top films that scored the highest in second week at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
As per the list shared by Sacnilk.com, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made Rs 143.25 crores in its second week. The numbers are for the Hindi version of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the second spot is Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The film reportedly made Rs 134.47 crores in its second week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie stands on the third spot. The Hindi version of the film reportedly made Rs 125.46 crores in second week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the fourth spot is Dangal as Aamir Khan's film made Rs 115.96 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files reportedly made Rs 108.97 crores in second week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma's film PK reportedly made Rs 95.78 crores in second week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The seventh spot is taken by Ranbir Kapoor's critically acclaimed film Sanju. The film allegedly made Rs 92.67 crores in second week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 release reportedly made Rs 91.5 crores in its second week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The controversial film starring Adah Sharma made Rs 88.99 crores in second week, as per the report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan reportedly made Rs 87.63 crores in second week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai minted Rs 85.51 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Yash starrer made Rs 80.18 crores in second week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!