Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan BEHIND Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on highest second week grossers list; check here

Here's a list of top films that scored the highest in second week at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

No 1: Baahubai 2

As per the list shared by Sacnilk.com, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made Rs 143.25 crores in its second week. The numbers are for the Hindi version of the film.

No 2: Gadar 2

On the second spot is Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The film reportedly made Rs 134.47 crores in its second week.

No 3: Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie stands on the third spot. The Hindi version of the film reportedly made Rs 125.46 crores in second week.

No 4: Dangal

On the fourth spot is Dangal as Aamir Khan's film made Rs 115.96 crores.

No 5: The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files reportedly made Rs 108.97 crores in second week.

No 6: PK

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma's film PK reportedly made Rs 95.78 crores in second week.

No 7: Sanju

The seventh spot is taken by Ranbir Kapoor's critically acclaimed film Sanju. The film allegedly made Rs 92.67 crores in second week.

No 8: Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 release reportedly made Rs 91.5 crores in its second week.

No 9: The Kerala Story

The controversial film starring Adah Sharma made Rs 88.99 crores in second week, as per the report.

No 10: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan reportedly made Rs 87.63 crores in second week.

No 11: Tiger Zindai Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai minted Rs 85.51 crores.

No 12: KGF 2

The Hindi version of Yash starrer made Rs 80.18 crores in second week.

