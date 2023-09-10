Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan joins Gadar 2, Pathaan and more to clock the fastest Rs 200 crore at the box office

Jawan has now reached Rs 200 crore mark with its India collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's latest release Jawan entered Rs 200 crore club in India with its three days business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's previous release Pathaan took 4 days to enter the Rs 200 crore club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film made Rs 229.08 crore on its 5th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash starrer KGF 2 took 5 days to make it to Rs 200 crore club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus starring Prabhas and others took 6 days to hit the Rs 600 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan starrer is also on this list. The movie took 7 days to enter Rs 200 crore club.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War also took 7 days and it's one week business was Rs 208.05 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Salman Khan movie in this list is Tiger Zinda Hai. It took 7 days to hit Rs 200 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju collected Rs 202.51 by the end of its 7th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's acclaimed film Dangal made it to Rs 200 crore club the end of 8th day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 9 days, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan hit Rs 200 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It took 9 days for PK to hit Rs 200 crore mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
