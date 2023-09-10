Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan joins Gadar 2, Pathaan and more to clock the fastest Rs 200 crore at the box office

Jawan has now reached Rs 200 crore mark with its India collection.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's latest release Jawan entered Rs 200 crore club in India with its three days business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's previous release Pathaan took 4 days to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film made Rs 229.08 crore on its 5th day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2

Yash starrer KGF 2 took 5 days to make it to Rs 200 crore club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus starring Prabhas and others took 6 days to hit the Rs 600 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan

Salman Khan starrer is also on this list. The movie took 7 days to enter Rs 200 crore club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War also took 7 days and it's one week business was Rs 208.05 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai

Another Salman Khan movie in this list is Tiger Zinda Hai. It took 7 days to hit Rs 200 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju collected Rs 202.51 by the end of its 7th day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal

Aamir Khan's acclaimed film Dangal made it to Rs 200 crore club the end of 8th day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

In 9 days, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan hit Rs 200 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK

It took 9 days for PK to hit Rs 200 crore mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shaheer Sheikh, Dipika Kakar and more: Top 10 TV stars whose first jobs were not in showbiz

 

 Find Out More