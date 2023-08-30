Shah Rukh Khan finds fan in Miss World 2022; TOP 11 Hollywood celebs who gushed about Jawan star

Shah Rukh Khan has fans across the globe. A look at times when Hollywood celebs went gaga over the Jawan star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Karolina Bielawska 

The Miss World 2022 has expressed her desire to work with SRK. 

Akon 

Akon has gushed about working with Shah Rukh Khan in RaOne. 

Robert Pattinson 

Robert is a DDLJ fan. 

Penelope Cruz

Penelope has also expressed her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Pitbull 

When Pitbull came to India for the IPL ceremony, he got to learn Bollywood dance from SRK. He wished to work with him back then.

Zayn Malik 

Zayn felt SRK was arrogant but when he met him in person, his opinion about SRK changed. 

Hugh Jackman

Hugh is also a fan who expressed his wish to perform in films like Shah Rukh. He also gushed about SRK's iconic pose. 

James Cameron

James Cameron loved Shah Rukh's My Name Is Khan. 

Heather Graham 

Heather got a chance to talk to SRK and they talked about their love for films. She once talked about working with SRK.  

Daniel Radcliffe 

Daniel feels SRK is the epitome of class and style. 

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo is also a fan of Shah Rukh and praised Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen is well versed with SRK being the king of romance in Bollywood.

