Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and more: Top celebs who married their childhood love

Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol and more stars are the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023
King Khan married his first ever love Gauri Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is in love with Natasha Dalal since school days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tahira Kashyap is his high school love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie Shroff fell in love with Ayesha Shroff when they were in school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty and Mana dated for 9 long years before getting married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He fell in love with Tanya at a very young age.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanyukta Paul met Sanyukta Paul in school and now they are married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sussanne Khan was Hrithik's childhood love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fardeen and Natasha were childhood lovers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imran Khan and Avantika were childhood lovers but they are now separated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!