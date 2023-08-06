Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and more: Top celebs who married their childhood love

Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol and more stars are the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan married his first ever love Gauri Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan

He is in love with Natasha Dalal since school days.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap is his high school love.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff fell in love with Ayesha Shroff when they were in school.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty and Mana dated for 9 long years before getting married.

Bobby Deol

He fell in love with Tanya at a very young age.

Maniesh Paul

Sanyukta Paul met Sanyukta Paul in school and now they are married.

Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne Khan was Hrithik's childhood love.

Fadeen Khan

Fardeen and Natasha were childhood lovers.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan and Avantika were childhood lovers but they are now separated.

