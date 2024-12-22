Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid, Mira grace the preview night of NMACC Arts Cafe
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 22, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan manage to turn heads in style as they twin in black.
Katrina Kaif looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black outfit and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gives us all reasons to fall for them.
Agastya Nanda arrives at the red carpet and looks dashing.
Arjun Kapoor knows how to turn heads with his fashion statements.
Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan dazzle at the preview night of NMACC Arts Cafe.
Shanaya Kapoor turns on the heat with her charming looks.
Khushi Kapoor pictures will take away your breath for sure.
Karan Johar is slaying with his handsome looks and we must say he is ageing gracefully.
Suhana Khan stunning pictures will leave you asking for more.
