Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Wedding Anniversary: Throwback to when the superstar spoke about friendship, love and lust

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan 32nd Wedding Anniversary: On Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show the duo had made some interesting revelations. Here is revisiting some of them

Urmimala Banerjee

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan anniversary

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have completed 32 years of marriage

SRK, Gauri wedding

Both of them married when they were quite young. SRK had to work hard to convince her family

SRK, Gauri Khan secrets

On the show The First Ladies, they spilled a lot of secrets

SRK on love and lust

Shah Rukh Khan said he believed friendship, love and lust were all important

Shah Rukh Khan on the ratio

He said on some days one of the three emotions is more overpowering and that is how it works

Best advisor

Gauri Khan said that Shah Rukh Khan advises her a lot and she listens to him

No gifts

Shah Rukh Khan said that Gauri Khan has never given him a gift

Lady's a boss

King Khan said that she sets the rules in the household

Family man

It is a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan dotes on Gauri Khan's parents and fam

No big dreams

Gauri Khan said that she never thought he would so successful and they did return to Delhi

