Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Wedding Anniversary: Throwback to when the superstar spoke about friendship, love and lust

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan 32nd Wedding Anniversary: On Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show the duo had made some interesting revelations. Here is revisiting some of themSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have completed 32 years of marriageSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Both of them married when they were quite young. SRK had to work hard to convince her familySource: Bollywoodlife.com
On the show The First Ladies, they spilled a lot of secretsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan said he believed friendship, love and lust were all importantSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said on some days one of the three emotions is more overpowering and that is how it worksSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan said that Shah Rukh Khan advises her a lot and she listens to himSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan said that Gauri Khan has never given him a giftSource: Bollywoodlife.com
King Khan said that she sets the rules in the householdSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan dotes on Gauri Khan's parents and famSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan said that she never thought he would so successful and they did return to DelhiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!