Shah Rukh Khan gets back into Pathaan mode for Tiger 3 cameo, flaunts new look at the Jawan success meet

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is back in his Pathaan look all over again as he kicks off shooting for a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Fans are thrilled and how.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Year of the King

Shah Rukh Khan has proved he is the OG box office king with massive blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan.

Jawan toofan

After Pathaan, the Jawan toofan is proving to be unstoppable and SRK is winning hearts all across with his performance.

Jawan BO collection

Shah Rukh and Nayanthara starrer is creating waves at the box office and has earned Rs 660 crore worldwide in less than 10 days.

What next?

But SRK is not sitting aaramse and basking in the glory. He has already started working on his next.

Bigger and Better

SRK will be next seen in a cameo in Tiger 3 with Salman and he is going the extra mile to make it better than the last time.

Khans unite

SRK and Salman’s coming together in Tiger 3 is going to be big and SRK is doing his bit to ensure it is seetimaar.

Pathaan is back

SRK is already in his Pathaan look and flaunted the same at the Jawan success meet in Mumbai on Friday.

Hot AF

The Khan is looking all dishy and the hair is suiting him, making us wait to see Pathaan back on the big screen even as we reel under Jawan magic.

Dunki

Shah Rukh in Rajkummar Hirani directorial is something everyone has been waiting for but the film may get delayed and come out next year.

Ending 2023 with a bang

Shah Rukh Khan, who started the year with Pathaan, followed by Jawan, will now end it with a bang with Tiger 3.

From Jawan to Pathaan

SRK is certainly restless and is already hard at work less than 10 days after his film’s release. And he is drool worthy.

