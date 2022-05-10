9 Shocking celebrity confessions

Let’s check out some shocking and relatable confessions of our B-town celebrities.

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan actor said he doesn’t know how to make friends.

Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra actress is scared of darkness and sleeps with lights on. She also doesn’t like flying.

Salman Khan

Tiger 3 actor confessed to being a virgin.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo says she sleeps better in torn jeans on a flight.

Vidya Balan

Kahaani actress confessed to bribing while buying her new house.

Hrithik Roshan

Krrish 4 actor revealed stammering made his childhood hell.

Sonam Kapoor

Veere Di Wedding actress said she can’t wear a bikini because she has cellulite and has big arms and bum.

Govinda

Chi Chi confessed to having extra-marital affairs.

Ranbir Kapoor

Shamshera and Animal actor confessed to cheating on his girlfriends.

