Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's education qualification will leave you stunned
Janhvi Sharma
| Jan 09, 2025
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan turns a year older today (January 8). Gauri Khan is a well-known film producer and interior designer.
She is the co-founder and chairperson of Red Chillies Entertainment production house and manages to turn heads with her killer looks.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan completed her schooling at Loreto Convent School. She completed her high school at Modern School Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.
Gauri Khan has a BA Honors degree in History from Lady Shri Ram College. She has completed a six-month course in fashion design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology.
Did you know, that Shah Rukh Khan has a total of 6 degrees, including a doctorate degree?
Gauri Khan was born in Delhi as Gauri Chhibber to a Punjabi Hindu family and hails from Hoshiarpur.
Gauri Khan and her husband Shah Rukh Khan founded the film production and distribution company Red Chillies Entertainment in 2002.
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are parents to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.
