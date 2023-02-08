Shah Rukh Khan has the most expensive house in India; A peek inside the lavish abode

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor in India to own the most expensive house in the country

Rupal Purohit

Feb 08, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan owns the most expensive house in India

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat overlooks the Arabian

Bungalow’s Value

The bungalow is estimated to be worth Rs. 200 crores

Most Pricey in the country

SRK is the Bollywood actor with the most expensive bungalow in India

Listed among expensive bungalows

Mannat is considered the most luxurious home among the top business tycoons.

Purchase value vs current value

He bought it for Rs 13 crore in 2001 and now it is worth rs 200 crore

Extravagance Amenities

The lavish bungalow consists of multiple bedrooms, a library, a gym, a personal auditorium

Designed by wife

His wife Gauri Khan designed the mansion in collaboration with Kaif Faquih.

Entertainment floor

One entire floor of the 6-storey building is dedicated to entertainment

Classy Interior

The neo-classical mansion has antiques and handpicked pieces from high-end stores

