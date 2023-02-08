Shah Rukh Khan has the most expensive house in India; A peek inside the lavish abode

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor in India to own the most expensive house in the countrySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat overlooks the ArabianSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The bungalow is estimated to be worth Rs. 200 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK is the Bollywood actor with the most expensive bungalow in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mannat is considered the most luxurious home among the top business tycoons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He bought it for Rs 13 crore in 2001 and now it is worth rs 200 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The lavish bungalow consists of multiple bedrooms, a library, a gym, a personal auditoriumSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His wife Gauri Khan designed the mansion in collaboration with Kaif Faquih.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One entire floor of the 6-storey building is dedicated to entertainmentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The neo-classical mansion has antiques and handpicked pieces from high-end storesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!