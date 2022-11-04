Bollywood actors with ponytails

It’s not every man who can pull off a ponytail, celebrities included. Even in Bollywood, only a few like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and others have managed to sport one with aplomb be it on screen or off it.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has got to have had the best ponytail look in Bollywood both on and off screen.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan can nail any look, so why not one with a ponytail?

Ranveer Singh

In true Ranveer Singh fashion, the star flaunted the most unique dual ponytail of all.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has had short hair since long, but there was a short phase when he featured a ponytail.

Sanjay Dutt

Nowadays it’s only very short hair for Sanjay Dutt but there was a time when he, too, had a ponytail.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s personality and hair are only getting better with age, ponytail et al.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan once kept a ponytail, matching that of son Taimur’s.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor kept his ponytail from his Udta Punjab days for some time after wrapping the film.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal is now mostly in a grunge, long-haired look which he ties intermittently into a ponytail.

