It’s not every man who can pull off a ponytail, celebrities included. Even in Bollywood, only a few like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and others have managed to sport one with aplomb be it on screen or off it.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan has got to have had the best ponytail look in Bollywood both on and off screen.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan can nail any look, so why not one with a ponytail?Source: Bollywood
In true Ranveer Singh fashion, the star flaunted the most unique dual ponytail of all.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan has had short hair since long, but there was a short phase when he featured a ponytail.Source: Bollywood
Nowadays it’s only very short hair for Sanjay Dutt but there was a time when he, too, had a ponytail.Source: Bollywood
Suniel Shetty’s personality and hair are only getting better with age, ponytail et al.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan once kept a ponytail, matching that of son Taimur’s.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor kept his ponytail from his Udta Punjab days for some time after wrapping the film.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Rampal is now mostly in a grunge, long-haired look which he ties intermittently into a ponytail.Source: Bollywood
