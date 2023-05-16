Bollywood stars who have suffered serious health problems
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
There are many celebirities who have battled serious health issues.
Here, have a look at celebrities with unusual health problems.
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly has had more than five surgeries on shoulder because of long back and arm pain. The superstar now has a permanent physician to give immediate care when needed.
Hrithik Roshan underwent a brain surgery to remove clot after he suffered head injury while filming. He had Chronic Subdural Haematoma.
Salman Khan had Trigeminal Neuralgia where the nerve in the face becomes swollen and ggives pain in face and jaw.
Yami Gautam had Keratosis Pilaris where her skin became patchy, bumpy at some places.
Varun Dhawan had vestibular hypofunction where dizziness happens when balance of inner ear is not proper.
Amitabh Bachchan had ruptured his spleen during shooting of Coolie. He was also detected with a muscle dysfunctional disorer.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Myostis an auto immune condition where there is weakness of musles with soreness.
Lisa Ray had cancer of white blood cells.
Sneha Ullal suffers from an autoimmune disease where reportedly she cannot stand for more than 40 minutes.
Sonam Kapoor has had juvenile diabetes since she was a teenager.
