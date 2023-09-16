Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Yash in KGF 2 and more: Top 10 actors who made us fall in love with anti heroes

It's anti hero rule at the box office!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad is that of an anti-hero. He would do anything to fulfil his motive, i.e., to bring justice to those who have been wronged.
He plays the perfect gangster with a good heart in KGF series.
It is Allu Arjun who made everyone gush over anti-heroes with Pushpa: The Rise.
Ajith Kumar plays the Dark Devil in the film. He plays a gangster who plans to rob a bank.
Shahid Kapoor's character was that of an anti-hero in the film Haider.
Big B introduced the concept of anti-hero with Deewar.
In the film Lucifer, Mohanlal gave a stellar performance as an anti-hero.
Fahadh Faasil in Malik was the quintessential anti-hero who wants to good for people.
Irrfan Khan's performance in Maqbool was the finest.
Bachchan Pandey, Special 26 are the films where Akshay Kumar played an anti-hero.
Even in Kaminey, Shahid Kapoor played an anti-hero.
In Raees, Shah Rukh Khan's character is that of a bootlegger who would do anything to grow. But he had a soft side too.
