Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Yash in KGF 2 and more: Top 10 actors who made us fall in love with anti heroes

It's anti hero rule at the box office!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad is that of an anti-hero. He would do anything to fulfil his motive, i.e., to bring justice to those who have been wronged.

Yash

He plays the perfect gangster with a good heart in KGF series.

Allu Arjun

It is Allu Arjun who made everyone gush over anti-heroes with Pushpa: The Rise.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar plays the Dark Devil in the film. He plays a gangster who plans to rob a bank.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's character was that of an anti-hero in the film Haider.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B introduced the concept of anti-hero with Deewar.

Mohanlal

In the film Lucifer, Mohanlal gave a stellar performance as an anti-hero.

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil in Malik was the quintessential anti-hero who wants to good for people.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's performance in Maqbool was the finest.

Akshay Kumar

Bachchan Pandey, Special 26 are the films where Akshay Kumar played an anti-hero.

Shahid Kapoor again

Even in Kaminey, Shahid Kapoor played an anti-hero.

Raees

In Raees, Shah Rukh Khan's character is that of a bootlegger who would do anything to grow. But he had a soft side too.

