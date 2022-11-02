It’s not often that we see Indian actors, male or female, shedding it all on screen, but they’ve been a few exceptions who’ve gone the full monty for the role, with a glimpse of their buttocks also being shown.Source: Bollywood
SRK bared it all for Maya Memsaab.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor, too, did so for Saawariya and Sanju.Source: Bollywood
Tiger Shroff flaunted every inch of his chiselled physique in Baaghi 2.Source: Bollywood
John Abraham gave us ample eye-candy of his rump in New York and Dostana.Source: Bollywood
Neil Nitin Mukesh also stripped all his clothing and inhibitions off for Jail.Source: Bollywood
Rajkummar Rao did the same for a jail sequence in Shahid.Source: Bollywood
Allari Naresh is another Indian actor who stripped down for a jail scene in Naandhi.Source: Bollywood
A fly managed to get Kichcha Sudeepa to completely strip in Eega.Source: Bollywood
Srikanth, too, went nude for Operation Duryodhana.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!