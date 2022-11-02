Bollywood and South actors nude on screen

It’s not often that we see Indian actors, male or female, shedding it all on screen, but they’ve been a few exceptions who’ve gone the full monty for the role, with a glimpse of their buttocks also being shown.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK bared it all for Maya Memsaab.

Source: Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, too, did so for Saawariya and Sanju.

Source: Bollywood

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff flaunted every inch of his chiselled physique in Baaghi 2.

Source: Bollywood

John Abraham

John Abraham gave us ample eye-candy of his rump in New York and Dostana.

Source: Bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh also stripped all his clothing and inhibitions off for Jail.

Source: Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao did the same for a jail sequence in Shahid.

Source: Bollywood

Allari Naresh

Allari Naresh is another Indian actor who stripped down for a jail scene in Naandhi.

Source: Bollywood

Kichcha Sudeepa

A fly managed to get Kichcha Sudeepa to completely strip in Eega.

Source: Bollywood

Srikanth

Srikanth, too, went nude for Operation Duryodhana.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and more South Indian actresses' hottest navel showcases

 Find Out More