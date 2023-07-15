SRK-Kajol's top 8 songs in which romance was at the peak
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Recently, Alia and Ranveer romanced in snowclad mountains and it reminded everyone of Kajol-SRK.
Kajol also opened up on ready to romance SRK in a song. So, here's nostalgia when their romance peaked!
DDLJ is one of the most romantic movies and all songs were just fab!
Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main was a unique song in which Kajol-SRK had a scene in snowy mountains.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will always be special.
Their eye locks are enough to set screens on fire.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham saw a domestic side of Kajol and SRK which was just marvellous.
They had the best romantic song Suraj Hua Maddham.
Tere Naina is such a beautiful number starring SRK and Kajol.
They reunited after years in Diwale for Gerua and UFF they were just perfect.
Jaati Hoon Main from Karan Arjun also had SRK and Kajol's peak romance.
