Top 10 Bollywood celebs who had interfaith marriage

Here is a list of Bollywood couples who had inter-religious marriageSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot to a Hindu Brahmin girl Gauri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Swara Bhasker married Muslim politician Fahad Ahmad on papers before a grand wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Khemu fell in love with the Patuadi daughter Soha Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood’s cutest couple make a lovely pair of a Maharashtrian Hindu boy and a Mangalorean Catholic girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arbaaz Khan skipped Nikkah and had a Christian wedding with Malaika Arora.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata whose real name is Dilnawaz SheikhSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity had a Hindu wedding with a Christian from the USA.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao who is Hindu Brahmin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan married a non-muslim girl Kareena Kapoor the second time after Amrita Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South Indian Shetty boy married to a Muslim girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
