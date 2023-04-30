Top 10 Bollywood celebs who had interfaith marriage

Here is a list of Bollywood couples who had inter-religious marriage

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot to a Hindu Brahmin girl Gauri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker married Muslim politician Fahad Ahmad on papers before a grand wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kunal Khemu - Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Khemu fell in love with the Patuadi daughter Soha Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ritesh Deshmukh - Genelia D’souza

Bollywood’s cutest couple make a lovely pair of a Maharashtrian Hindu boy and a Mangalorean Catholic girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arbaaz Khan - Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan skipped Nikkah and had a Christian wedding with Malaika Arora.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt - Maanayata

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata whose real name is Dilnawaz Sheikh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preity Zinta - Gene Goodenough

Preity had a Hindu wedding with a Christian from the USA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao who is Hindu Brahmin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan - Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan married a non-muslim girl Kareena Kapoor the second time after Amrita Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suniel Shetty - Mana Qadri

South Indian Shetty boy married to a Muslim girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actors highest educational qualifications

 

 Find Out More