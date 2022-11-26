Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan

It was on October 25, 1991, that the pair got married. As SRK was poor at that time, he took her to Darjeeling and said that he had taken her to Paris for a honeymoon, 20-30 days post their wedding.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

The pair got married on October 16, 2012, and went to Switzerland for their honeymoon.

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

The pair got married on November 22, 2009, and had been to Bahamas for their honeymoon which is located in the Atlantic Ocean.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan

The pair tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and reportedly had been to Europe for their honeymoon time.

Madhuri Dixit- Sriram Nene

The actress had been to Hawaii for her honeymoon with her husband Dr Sriram Nene.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

The cute pair got married on December 11, 2017 and had been to Finland for their honeymoon time.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

It was in July 2015 that the couple got married and selected London as their honeymoon destination.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

The pair who has just been blessed with a daughter named Devi had been to Maldives for their honeymoon.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood's power couple Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021 and went to Maldives for their cozy honeymoon.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao

The actor who is known as a perfectionist took his ex-wife Kiran Rao to Panchgani for their honeymoon.

