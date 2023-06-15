Top Bollywood stars who hate watching their own movies
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan does not like watching his own work.
Kareena Kapoor Khan does not like to watch her movies till not released on the big screen.
Shahid Kapoor hates watching his own movies.
Emraan Hashmi reportedly is very shy to watch his movies.
Saif Ali Khan avoids watching himself in his films after release.
Boman Irani also does not like seeing his films.
Imran Khan also does not watch his movies.
Katrina Kaif also does not like to watch her own movies.
Ranbir Kapoor is the kind of star who hates watching his work.
Jimmy Shergill never dares to watch his movies.
Vidya Balan hates watching her movies.
These stars really hate watching their own films.
