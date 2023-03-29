Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and other superstars ensure box office dhamaka in June; check list of big releases

June 2023 calls for big releases starring Bollywood superstars. Take a look

Rupal Purohit

Box office battle in June

June will see a massive clash at the box office between movies of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kartik Aaryan

Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan

SRK’s much-awaited Jawan directed by Atlee will hit theaters on 2nd June 2023.

About Jawan

Jawan is an action thriller also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra

Kartik Aaryan - Satyaprem Ki Katha

After Shehzada Kartik Aaryan’s next release is Satya Prem Ki Katha on June 29.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

The musical romantic drama is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role

Prabhas - Adipurush

Prabhas’ highly anticipated movie Adipurush will finally make it to theaters on June 16 after a few reschedules

Saif Ali Khan - Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan too features in Adipurush. He will essay the role of Raavan while Prabhas will play Lord Ram

About Adipurush

Adipurush is a mythological film based on the epic Ramayana

Ajay Devgn - Maidaan

Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan will also release on June 23rd.

About Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the true story of coach Syed Abdul Rahim who was known as the father of Indian football.

