Top 10 stars who lost hope and wanted to retire from acting

May 02, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to quit acting as he thought he looked ugly in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Katrina Kaif felt that Namastey London would have put an end to her career.

Nargis Fakhri wanted to move back as she felt stressed and overworked.

Abhishek Bachchan had once told his dad Amitabh that he was not meant for Bollywood.

Shilpa Shetty wanted to quit acting as she felt rejected of not having got any award.

Aamir Khan reportedly wanted to quit acting and spend time with his family.

Janhvi Kapoor reportedly wanted to leave acting as she had missed the first shoot of her sister's career.

Sanjay Mishra wanted to leave acting and work in a dhaba in Hrishikesh reportedly.

Asin reportedly left acting as she wanted to marry and settle down.

Hrithik Roshan reportedly had given up on acting because of knee injury which did not show any improvement.

