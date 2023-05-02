Top 10 stars who lost hope and wanted to retire from acting
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to quit acting as he thought he looked ugly in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif felt that Namastey London would have put an end to her career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nargis Fakhri wanted to move back as she felt stressed and overworked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan had once told his dad Amitabh that he was not meant for Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty wanted to quit acting as she felt rejected of not having got any award.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan reportedly wanted to quit acting and spend time with his family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor reportedly wanted to leave acting as she had missed the first shoot of her sister's career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Mishra wanted to leave acting and work in a dhaba in Hrishikesh reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asin reportedly left acting as she wanted to marry and settle down.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan reportedly had given up on acting because of knee injury which did not show any improvement.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 out of the box celeb baby names with meaning
Find Out More