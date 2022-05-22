On-screen jodis with  ZERO chemistry 

8 Bollywood on-screen pairs who had BLAH chemistry... 

Shivani Pawaskar

Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif

SRK and Katrina were paired in Jab Tak Hain Jaan and Zero...

Akshay Kumar-Deepika Padukone

Akki and Deepika's Chandi Chowk To China and Housefull were OTT...

Shahid Kapoor-Vidya Balan

There was no Kismat Konnection between them... 

Uday Chopra-Priyanka Chopra

Pyaar Impossible was the apt title...

Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Thalaivar and Aishwarya worked in Robot together...

Ranbir Kapoor-Pallavi Sharda

RK and Pallavi didn't click in Besharam... 

Rani Mukerji-Shahid Kapoor

Dil Bole Hadippa is known just for the songs...

Bobby Deol-Sonam Kapoor

Sonam romance Akki more than Bobby in Thank You...

Ranbir Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for RK on both sides...

