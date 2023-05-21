Top 10 Bollywood celebrities who wrote books

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023

There have been some finest Bollywood stars who have also become authors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here, take a look at Bolywood stars who have written books.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan has written a book called Twenty Years Of A Decade.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra had launched her memoir Unfinished.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Sood was the co-author of the book I Am No Messiah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna has written many books like Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soha Ali Khan has written a number of essays in her book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tisca Chopra wrote the book What's Up With Me?: Puberty, Periods, Pimples, People.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi's book The Kiss Of Love is about the struggle his family went through when his son suffered from cancer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had written An Ordinary Life: A memoir with co-author Rituparna Chatterjee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonali Bendre wrote a book called The Modern Gurukul where she spoke about parenting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood was written by Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses hottest blouse fashion

 

 Find Out More