Top 10 Bollywood celebrities who wrote books
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023
There have been some finest Bollywood stars who have also become authors.
Here, take a look at Bolywood stars who have written books.
Shah Rukh Khan has written a book called Twenty Years Of A Decade.
Priyanka Chopra had launched her memoir Unfinished.
Sonu Sood was the co-author of the book I Am No Messiah.
Twinkle Khanna has written many books like Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.
Soha Ali Khan has written a number of essays in her book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous.
Tisca Chopra wrote the book What's Up With Me?: Puberty, Periods, Pimples, People.
Emraan Hashmi's book The Kiss Of Love is about the struggle his family went through when his son suffered from cancer.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui had written An Ordinary Life: A memoir with co-author Rituparna Chatterjee.
Sonali Bendre wrote a book called The Modern Gurukul where she spoke about parenting.
Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood was written by Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap
